Miami Heat News

NBA world commends Joe Cronin and Portland Trail Blazers for not settling with Miami Heat

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Damian Lillard
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers made out pretty well in the deal that sent franchise icon Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s a good time to evaluate the deal, as Portland agreed to trade Jrue Holiday – who was a part of the package from Milwaukee for Lillard – to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

In exchange for Holiday, Portland will receive two first-round picks, big man Robert Williams III and guard Malcolm Brogdon. This gives a clearer picture of the final haul for Lillard, though the Blazers could also consider flipping Deandre Ayton, who they received from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Lillard trade.

The Miami Heat had been rumored to be interested in Lillard throughout the offseason, but the Blazers seemingly didn’t want to work with them.

Following the news of the Holiday deal, fans on social media reacted to Portland’s final haul for Lillard and immediately started making comparisons to Miami’s offer.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson explained that the Blazers and general manager Joe Cronin ultimately got more for Lillard than Miami could have reasonably offered the team.

Former NBA big man and current analyst Kendrick Perkins expressed excitement for the Blazers’ future.

It was noted that Portland still has some flippable pieces that could make the haul for Lillard even greater.

One NBA writer, Action Network’s Matt Moore, seemed to troll Heat fans a bit by bringing up the fact that Miami made a run to the Finals without Herro. It’s possible that that reality hurt the Heat guard’s value and made Holiday – an All-Star last season – a more valuable trade chip.

Dan Le Batard pointed out that not only did the Heat miss out on Lillard, but the Blazers made two of Miami’s key competitors in the East — Boston and Milwaukee — better because of the Lillard deal.

Even though Herro, who is a former Sixth Man of the Year, had a good season in the 2022-23 campaign, he took some shots on Sunday from those questioning his value.

Portland ended up with a haul, with Kevin O’Connor saying the team played it “perfectly.”

Unfortunately for Heat fans, Milwaukee was able to make the better offer for Lillard, and Miami may now need to face the star guard in the playoffs to get to the NBA Finals this season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Pat Riley Miami Heat
Multiple players linked to Miami Heat land with other Eastern Conference contenders on same day
Miami Heat News
Udonis Haslem
Gabe Vincent recalls Udonis Haslem cussing out Miami Heat and throwing chair in NBA bubble
Miami Heat News
Joe Cronin Blazers
Joe Cronin to himself during Damian Lillard saga: ‘Eliminate the emotion…don’t settle’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo says 3-point shot will become bigger part of his game in 2023-24 NBA season
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?