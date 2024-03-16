Report: Tyler Herro out a little while longer after receiving PRP injection

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro got a platelet-rich plasma injection to treat an injury in his right foot.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s return isn’t imminent, but there’s hope that he’ll be able to return before the end of the regular season,” Anthony Chiang wrote. “Herro, who has missed the last 10 games, received a platelet-rich plasma injection Friday to treat his injured right foot and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks, according to multiple league sources.”

Herro reportedly received the injection to expedite his return to the floor for Miami.

“The pain in his foot hasn’t subsided and the decision was made to use a PRP injection to help speed up the recovery process,” Chiang wrote. “During this 10-game absence, Herro also dealt with a hyperextended left knee that he has since recovered from. Instead, the foot issue that popped up during the All-Star break is what’s currently keeping Herro out.”

An unfortunate injury update from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald earlier this week indicated that Herro isn’t even close to returning to the lineup for Miami.

Kendall Fuller signing by Dolphins confirmed by league source… Also, Tyler Herro and Kevin Love not traveling on four game road trip for Heat. No timetable for Herro (foot). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 14, 2024

The guard hasn’t played for the Heat in nearly a month, as his most recent appearance came in the Heat’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans back on Feb. 23. He dropped 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 6-of-14 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Herro has been limited to just 36 appearances since the start of the 2023-24 regular season, but he’s been one of Miami’s best players when healthy. He is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent from deep in his fifth season with the Heat.

The 24-year-old is averaging the second-most points per game on the team, behind only Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 21.4. Furthermore, he ranks third on the Heat in assists per game and fourth in rebounds per game.

Sans Herro in the lineup, the Heat have done little but tread water in the Eastern Conference standings, as Miami owns a mediocre 5-5 record since he’s been sidelined. But Miami won its last game, which came on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons.

The Heat also currently own a 36-30 record on the season, which is good enough for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami is three games back of the New York Knicks — who are on a two-game winning streak — in the standings for the conference’s No. 4 seed.

While it’s unfortunate that Herro has been bitten by the injury bug pretty hard this season, hopefully the injection he received will get him back on the floor for the team sooner than later and keep his leg feeling healthy in the playoffs, if the Heat are able to reach that stage.