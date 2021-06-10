Chris Bosh says he’d take Miami Heat Big 3 over Brooklyn Nets trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden

- Dwyane Wade has hilarious reaction to Pat Riley getting fined $25K for tampering with LeBron James
- Updated: June 10, 2021
NBA fans often like to pit teams from different eras against each other in hypothetical matchups.
Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh was recently asked who he would take between the Heat’s Big 3, which included himself, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, and the Brooklyn Nets’ current superstar trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
Bosh was clear about which Big 3 he would take.
Who would win a hypothetical matchup between the Nets’s Big Three and the Heat’s Big Three? @ChrisBosh weighs in. pic.twitter.com/enqDZGMSPn
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2021
“Look, I always tell people that when you ask that question, if it’s a competitor, look, my team is gonna win every time and I’m going to tell you that every time,” said Bosh with a smile. “I don’t care if I get beat 20 times in a row, we’re getting the next one. That was just the first 20, we’re slow out the blocks. We’re about to get them. We’re wearing them down.”
The Heat’s Big 3 played four seasons together. During that time they made it to four straight NBA Finals and won two NBA titles.
This is the first season that Irving, Durant and Harden have all played together.
So far throughout this season’s playoffs, the Nets have looked like one of the favorites to end up winning the championship. They are currently up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
