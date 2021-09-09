Chris Bosh posts hilarious highlight reel of himself videobombing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade interviews

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Throughout the entire week, he has been remembering the different parts of his storied career.

On Thursday, he posted a hilarious reel of himself videobombing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, his former teammates with the Heat.

During the Heat’s Big 3 era, Bosh became known for making funny appearances during his teammates’ postgame interviews. This allowed fans to see the close bond that existed between Bosh, James and Wade.

Bosh played six seasons in Miami, winning two NBA titles. During his time with the Heat, the 11-time All-Star averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 34.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Although health issues forced Bosh to retire early, the 37-year-old was still able to accomplish a lot in his career. His last appearance in the NBA came during the 2015-16 campaign.

Bosh will be presented by former Heat teammate Ray Allen and current Heat president Pat Riley during the ceremony.