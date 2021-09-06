Chris Bosh prepares for Hall of Fame induction with epic video of his best moments with Miami Heat

Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh is set to be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this week.

In preparation for the event, he took to Twitter on Monday to post an epic montage of some of his best moments with the Heat.

Big shots. Big blocks. Big wins. We hung banners and took home titles for the city of Miami. In the process, I made brothers for life. #BoshHoF #21HoopClass pic.twitter.com/BgfItOwrP2 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 6, 2021

Although Bosh only spent about half of his career with the Heat, he earned a legacy with the organization that will last a lifetime. The 11-time All-Star helped Miami win two NBA titles during his time there.

He made countless winning plays in do-or-die games for Miami, and his impact went far beyond the box score.

He finished his career with averages of 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He made 49.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Health concerns forced Bosh into retirement sooner than expected, but he accomplished a ton during his playing days. Heat fans will certainly never forget the impact he made on the organization.

The ceremony is set to take place on Sept. 11. Bosh will be presented by his former Heat teammate Ray Allen as well as current Heat president Pat Riley.