The Miami Heat got a much-needed win on Friday night over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With the win, the Heat jumped to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. As it stands, they are the final seed in the standings to not have to participate in the novel play-in tournament format.

Despite that, Bam Adebayo confirmed that he was not worried about the No. 7 seed Boston Celtics following Friday’s win. His mind was focused on something else.

Bam Adebayo (@Bam1of1) talks team chemistry and how to stay on Mom's good side before Mother's Day on Sunday 😂#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/tLcWjLRA6d — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 8, 2021

“When I grab my phone, I text my mom,” he said. “So therefore, Boston was not my worry. You know Mother’s Day is coming up. Gotta stay on the nice list.”

It’s a hilarious response to be sure, but there is little doubt that Heat players are keeping their eyes on the standings in the East. They’re one game ahead of the Celtics in the standings right now, but the next two games on Miami’s schedule could shift that dramatically.

That’s because the Heat will face the Celtics in back-to-back games, with the first game coming on Sunday.

Surely, Adebayo’s mind will be focused squarely on the Celtics during that time.