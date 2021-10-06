- Bam Adebayo issues NSFW response to being disrespected by NBA general managers in recent survey
Bam Adebayo issues NSFW response to being disrespected by NBA general managers in recent survey
- Updated: October 6, 2021
NBA general managers recently completed a survey on a variety of topics.
When it came time for the general managers to vote on the best defensive player in the league, Miami Heat rising star Bam Adebayo didn’t receive a single vote.
The 24-year-old issued a response on Wednesday, and it seems like he’s unbothered by the results of the survey.
Bam Adebayo reacts to being left off https://t.co/7OV5jaOLxP GM survey for best defensive player: Man, I don't pay attention to that s***. The dudes in the NBA know who I am and what I'm capable of. pic.twitter.com/jo5WeGt796
— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) October 6, 2021
Adebayo is seemingly focused on bigger things. There’s no doubt that he’s one of the top defenders in the league, and it’s a good sign that he’s not worried about the outside noise.
The former first-round pick is entering his fifth season at the NBA level, and expectations are high for him. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game in the 2020-21 season.
Adebayo entered the offseason looking to improve upon a few key areas of his game, and it sounds like he’s on the right track. He put on some muscle over the summer, and that’ll surely help him take his defensive abilities to even higher levels.
The Heat are hoping to contend for an NBA title in the 2021-22 season. If that’s going to happen, Adebayo will have to be a major part of the team’s success.
