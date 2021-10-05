Bam Adebayo absolutely disrespected by NBA’s general managers in latest survey

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is undoubtedly the team’s defensive anchor, but he apparently isn’t given that much respect around the league.

In the latest NBA general manager survey by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, Adebayo was left off the list for the best defensive player in the league.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 47%

2. Rudy Gobert, Utah – 17%

3. Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee – 10%

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 10%

4. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia – 7%

> Also receiving votes: Jimmy Butler, Miami; Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers; Draymond Green, Golden State

While Jimmy Butler received votes, and rightfully so, Adebayo was left off the list despite landing on the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season.

During the 2020-21 campaign, Adebayo averaged 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while registering a defensive box plus/minus of 1.9.

To compare, Simmons also registered a defensive box plus/minus of 1.9 last season, which measures the difference per 100 possessions in points allowed with a player on the court compared to the player’s time off the court.

Adebayo will look to prove the NBA’s general managers wrong during the 2021-22 season.