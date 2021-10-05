- Bam Adebayo absolutely disrespected by NBA’s general managers in latest survey
- Erik Spoelstra voted NBA’s best head coach by GMs in latest survey
- Tyler Herro’s scary 5-word message heading into 2021-22 NBA season
- Bam Adebayo admits that Jimmy Butler smuggled him a sandwich during Heat-Hawks game
- Video: Blistering Tyler Herro drops 14 straight points to end 1st quarter vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Report: Miami Heat announce starting lineup for Monday’s preseason matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Wolves player wants to see if Ben Simmons can make things ‘frontal and uncomfortable’ like Jimmy Butler did to force trade
- Report: Jimmy Butler had players on Timberwolves back him up throughout his nasty divorce from team
- Erik Spoelstra offers injury update ahead of Miami Heat’s preseason opener vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Bam Adebayo heaps praise on Max Strus and Gabe Vincent after working out with them ‘all summer’
Bam Adebayo absolutely disrespected by NBA’s general managers in latest survey
- Updated: October 5, 2021
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is undoubtedly the team’s defensive anchor, but he apparently isn’t given that much respect around the league.
In the latest NBA general manager survey by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, Adebayo was left off the list for the best defensive player in the league.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 47%
2. Rudy Gobert, Utah – 17%
3. Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee – 10%
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 10%
4. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia – 7%
> Also receiving votes: Jimmy Butler, Miami; Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers; Draymond Green, Golden State
While Jimmy Butler received votes, and rightfully so, Adebayo was left off the list despite landing on the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season.
During the 2020-21 campaign, Adebayo averaged 1.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while registering a defensive box plus/minus of 1.9.
To compare, Simmons also registered a defensive box plus/minus of 1.9 last season, which measures the difference per 100 possessions in points allowed with a player on the court compared to the player’s time off the court.
Adebayo will look to prove the NBA’s general managers wrong during the 2021-22 season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login