Bam Adebayo details strong connection he’s building with Damian Lillard on Team USA

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo indicated that he’s in the midst of establishing chemistry with his Team USA teammate Damian Lillard.

Adebayo offered his response to a question asking him to name the one player who’s been in his ear the most since the American team arrived in Japan.

Bam Adebayo asked if there's been a Team USA teammate who has been in his ear: Getting to talk to and getting a chemistry with is Dame. I play center, he plays point guard so we got to build that connection. pic.twitter.com/Mv6GMmTQR6 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) July 29, 2021

“I wouldn’t say been in my ear, but getting to talk with him and getting a chemistry with him is Dame,” Adebayo said. “Just because he’s had, I play center, he plays point guard, so we got to build a connection in the pick-and-roll.”

Those chemistry issues are vital to Team USA again winning the gold medal, with some early struggles thus far making its path to that goal harder.

Prior to the start of the Olympics, Team USA was upset by both Nigeria and Australia. It was then embarrassed in its first Olympic contest by losing to France.

Lillard’s uncertain future with the Portland Trail Blazers has led to some rumors surfacing about the veteran guard being acquired by the Heat. Of course, to fit Lillard within the team’s salary cap would mean making some major roster changes.

Whether or not that happens, Adebayo and Lillard are hoping that their burgeoning chemistry lasts at least long enough to achieve their goal in Tokyo.