Andre Iguodala raves about Anthony Edwards: ‘He need 2 months of Miami basketball, and it’s over with’

During a recent conversation with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala raved about the talents of Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards.

“The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there was absolutely nothing I could do,” Iguodala said of Edwards. “I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to wrap it up.’ “This kid, he’s different. He’s like you (Wade) when he can change those directions, and he can split pick-and-rolls, and then he’s explosive coming out of it. It’s insane, and all he need is — he need two months of Miami basketball, and it’s over with.”

Iguodala’s reference to “Miami basketball” is undoubtedly a nod to the rigorous atmosphere that’s part of the Heat’s culture. That aggressive philosophy seeks to get everything possible out of a player, which often includes intense conditioning. It all has led to plenty of success with players less talented than Edwards.

The basketball talents of Edwards are no surprise since he was selected as the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves. That came after his lone collegiate season at the University of Georgia.

In his first two seasons with the Timberwolves, Edwards has already made an impact. Showing off an all-around game, Edwards has averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Iguodala had a stint with the Heat, but it was a relatively short one. He played in 84 regular season games for Miami over the course of two seasons.

Not long after being dealt to the Heat in February of 2020, Iguodala and all NBA players didn’t see any action for more than four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once teams returned to the court, the Heat caught fire and reached the 2020 NBA Finals.

After then playing a full season with the Heat in the 2020-21 campaign, Iguodala perfectly timed his return to the Golden State Warriors and helped them capture the 2022 NBA title. He has won four titles in his career.

Wade, meanwhile, has been enjoying his retirement after a memorable career. At present, his date with basketball immortality awaits when he becomes eligible for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Edwards’ impressive start to his career doesn’t guarantee him the same legacy. However, if he’s already drawing huge praise after just two NBA seasons, that path could become much easier in the years ahead.