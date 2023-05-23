- Report: Tyler Herro unlikely to return for Miami Heat in NBA Finals
Report: Tyler Herro unlikely to return for Miami Heat in NBA Finals
- Updated: May 23, 2023
It reportedly is considered unlikely that guard Tyler Herro will be able to return for the NBA Finals this season.
Tyler Herro returning for the Finals is not considered likely, per @Anthony_Chiang pic.twitter.com/oHCiY1GUJD
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 23, 2023
Heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.
Herro has been cleared to resume basketball activities, but he has no timetable to return from his broken hand that he suffered earlier this postseason.
The University of Kentucky product was injured in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs and originally expected to miss at least six weeks.
REPORT: Tyler Herro has been cleared to resume basketball activity, but still no timetable on his return, per @IraHeatBeat pic.twitter.com/xn1jh8KAnU
— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 23, 2023
Despite Herro’s absence, the Heat have thrived in the playoffs. The team beat the Bucks in five games to advance to the second round against the New York Knicks. New York has given Miami the most trouble of any team this postseason, as it took the Heat to six games.
So far in the Eastern Conference Finals, it has been all Miami, with the team leading Boston 3-0.
With Herro out, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson have really stepped up. Martin had a 25-point game earlier in the conference finals, and Vincent shot an impressive 11-for-14 from the field in the team’s blowout win in Game 3.
While Herro is a terrific scorer, the Heat have been able to get by with him out of the lineup. They’d certainly love to have him back, but it doesn’t seem like that will happen.
During the regular season, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. The 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, Herro has been one of Miami’s top offensive options for several seasons.
Miami’s depth has been key in its playoff run, and if Herro can’t return, Erik Spoelstra will rely on those depth pieces throughout the rest of the playoffs.
The Heat have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets if they can win on Tuesday night against Boston. Miami has yet to lose at home in the playoffs, which is a good sign for its chances in Game 4.
