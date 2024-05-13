Tyler Herro offers cryptic message via social media

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro posted an interesting message on social media on Monday.

It’s unclear what Herro was referring to with the message, but it’s safe to say that the 2023-24 season did not work out how he and the Heat had hoped.

Injuries limited Herro to just 42 games in the regular season, although he did play well when he was able to suit up. The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

A frequent subject of trade talks, the offseason hasn’t always the kindest to Herro, especially ahead of the 2023-24 season when he was heavily involved in trade rumors with the Heat linked to All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

While Lillard ended up getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and Herro stayed put in Miami, it’s certainly not a comforting feeling for a player to ever be on the trading block.

Not only that, but former Heat forward Udonis Haslem seemingly questioned Herro’s ability as a starter, believing that he is better off of the bench. Pat Riley did not support Haslem’s claim, but it has to be frustrating for the young guard to see his role questioned like that.

Unfortunately, Miami did not have much success with Herro as one of the leading options for the team’s offense in the playoffs this season. With Jimmy Butler sidelined due to a knee injury, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in just five games in the first round.

Herro averaged 16.8 points per game in the playoffs, but he shot just 38.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3 in the series. That performance comes on the heels of last season’s playoff run when Miami made the NBA Finals despite Herro getting injured in Game 1 of the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks.

That was the only playoff game that he appeared in last season.

Hopefully for the Heat, Herro’s post has nothing to do with the franchise or his future with it.

Miami has Herro under contract through the 2026-27 season. The former lottery pick will look to prove that he’s worth that contract and much more in the 2024-25 season.