Social media launches idea of Anthony Edwards joining Miami Heat after seeing him with Erik Spoelstra

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is getting a chance this summer to play under Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra for Team USA.

On Monday, the squad had an exhibition game against Puerto Rico, and after Team USA took care of business, Spoelstra was spotted having a conversation with Edwards.

Social media knew what to do from there.

The future looking good pic.twitter.com/MmUG2QSUI2 — Faris (@Faris_925) August 8, 2023

The birth of a Miami Heat legend — balsamic vin (@balsamic_j) August 8, 2023

Anthony Edwards, you ARE a Miami Heat — Dylan Francis (@letdylcook) August 8, 2023

Miami about to spoach another one from Minny — Richard (@DickBenson83) August 8, 2023

There are plenty of obstacles in the way of Edwards coming to the Heat, starting with the fact that he just inked a five-year extension with Minnesota. The Timberwolves have him under contract through the 2028-29 season and likely have no plans of moving him.

However, if Minnesota can’t build a winning team around its rising star, Edwards may start to get frustrated. In Edwards’ three seasons with the organization, the Wolves haven’t won a playoff series.

As Heat fans have seen with players like Damian Lillard, stars often try to force their way out of suboptimal situations by asking to be traded. If Miami wants to acquire Edwards at any point over the next few years, a scenario like that may be its best bet.

The 22-year-old is undoubtedly valued around the NBA. He has shown steady improvement at the professional level. Last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from deep.

Edwards is already a one-time All-Star. By the time he’s a free agent in 2029, he’ll almost certainly have a laundry list of accolades. One has to imagine that the Heat — and plenty of other teams around the league — would love to have a shot at him before then.

It’s also worth noting that Edwards has some history with Spoelstra, as the two worked together on Team USA’s select team a couple years back.

For now, Miami will remain focused on building a winner going into the 2023-24 season. Adding Lillard remains a priority for the team. If the seven-time All-Star finds himself in a Heat uniform this coming season, Miami figures to be a serious threat in the championship conversation.

Edwards and Spoelstra, meanwhile, are focused on leading Team USA to a title in this year’s FIBA World Cup, which is set to begin on Aug. 25 and extend into September.