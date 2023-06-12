Salary cap expert says to not expect Miami Heat to have same roster next season, even if they win 2023 title

For more reasons than one, the Miami Heat may have a different look by the time the 2023-24 season comes around.

Of course, the hope among fans is that the team will use its run to the 2023 NBA Finals as a reason to improve the roster and perhaps make a splash via trade. But on top of that, the Heat may choose to shake things up this summer due to the impact of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

“The Miami Heat are contending for a title with one of its best players (on paper) injured,” wrote NBA cap expert Eric Pincus. “Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have become significant contributors and must be paid accordingly this offseason. “That may mean trading Tyler Herro and his $27 million salary for 2023-24 or Kyle Lowry ($29.7 million), Duncan Robinson ($18.2 million) or Victor Oladipo ($9.5 million). “The Heat may not realistically want to keep this group together as is, given the penalties. Under the 2017 CBA, a team might try for a year or two (like the [Milwaukee] Bucks), but don’t expect Miami to have the same roster next season, even if it wins the title.”

The Heat’s unforgettable playoff run this year could prove to be both a gift and curse. Miami has gotten this far thanks in large part to the efforts of some unlikely heroes. Unfortunately for the Heat, some of those rising stars are becoming so valuable that they may force the team to make some difficult situations this summer, as Pincus explained.

The NBA offseason will be here soon, but Miami is hoping to delay the arrival by about another week. The Heat are trying to keep their season alive in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, who are just one win away from wrapping things up.

Miami is currently facing a 3-1 deficit in the series and will need to win Game 5 on the road, Game 6 at home and Game 7 on the road again in order to pull off a comeback for the ages.

The dream will have to begin on Monday in Game 5. If the Heat can’t extend their season with a win, Game 5 could be the last time some familiar faces suit up for the squad.

One way or another, it’s going to be a very important offseason for the organization. That’s true regardless of the outcome of the championship series against Denver.

All things considered, the Heat clearly have something special brewing with some of their core pieces, and it’ll be the organization’s job this offseason to keep the magic alive while making the moves it needs to.