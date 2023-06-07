NBA executive expects Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to command $15M each on the open market

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus might get more than a possible championship ring out of the Miami Heat’s unlikely run to the NBA Finals. One NBA executive said the pair could cash in handsomely when it enters free agency this summer.

“I could see [Vincent and Strus] signing deals in the $15 million a year range,” said the executive, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

Vincent has been a standout player for the Heat in their chase for the championship, and Strus has definitely had his own high moments during the playoffs.

The 26-year-old Vincent led the Heat win 23 points in a 111-108 win against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Finals that evened the best-of-seven series. He is averaging 13.9 points per game during the playoffs, up from 9.4 points per game during the regular season.

Vincent has been vital to Miami in its attempt to make up for the scoring that was lost when Tyler Herro was injured in Game 1 of the first round. Herro is working to come back and play again before the Finals end, but he hasn’t been cleared yet and is obviously running out of time with Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Strus averaged 11.5 points during the regular season to rank fourth on the Heat and has chipped in 10.0 points per game during the playoffs. That includes a horrible Game 1 of the Finals, when he was 0-for-10 from the field, including 0-for-9 on 3-point attempts in a 104-93 loss. He did bounce back with 14 points in Game 2.

Vincent and Strus are just two of the Heat players who have bolstered their stocks during this memorable run.

They are each making $1.8 million this season, so they likely are in for significant raises, and Miami does hold their Bird Rights. The NBA executive said less talented teams are more likely to give Vincent and Strus big paydays because they would have bigger roles that justify the salaries.

Playoff success with emerging players often leads to new financial realities for teams, and the Heat will undoubtedly have to deal with that after the Finals, win or lose.