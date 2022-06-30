- Report: Victor Oladipo returns to Miami Heat on short-term deal
- Updated: June 30, 2022
The Miami Heat made a major move at the start of free agency, as the team reportedly re-signed guard Victor Oladipo to a one-year, $11 million deal.
Free agent Victor Oladipo has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal to return to the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022
Oladipo, a two-time All-Star, reportedly had interest from several other teams in free agency.
While he missed most of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Oladipo showed some promise in eight regular season appearances for the Heat.
He averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
That play allowed Oladipo to carve out an even bigger role in Miami’s rotation in the playoffs, and it was enough for the team to keep him around for the 2022-23 season.
Since his back-to-back All-Star selections, Oladipo has failed to play more than 33 games in a season for any team and has bounced around from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets and the Heat.
Miami is hoping he will stay healthy and be a major contributor in the 2022-23 season.
