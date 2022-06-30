Report: Bulls, Pistons, Wizards, Nuggets interested in Victor Oladipo as free agency approaches

Veteran guard Victor Oladipo reportedly has a market going into free agency, with at least four teams interested in signing him.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets all have interest in the guard.

And the Nuggets. Oladipo is looking for a defined role. — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) June 30, 2022

A two-time All-Star, Oladipo missed the majority of the 2021-22 season while recovering from an injury, but he did show that he can still contribute, especially during the Miami Heat’s playoff run.

Oladipo appeared in eight games in the 2021-22 regular season for the Heat and averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

While eight games is a small sample, Oladipo also carved out a solid role in the rotation for the Heat in the playoffs and had some impressive performances. That could be a reason several teams have him on their radars entering free agency.

The Bulls and Nuggets are interesting potential landing spots for Oladipo, as both teams made the playoffs in the 2021-22 season. He could be a solid contributor off the bench for either team. As for the Wizards and Pistons, they are a little further off from being contenders.

Injuries have really held Oladipo back since he made back-to-back All-Star teams in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Since then, he has failed to play more than 33 games in a season for any team and has bounced around the league to multiple teams. Time will tell what his future holds.