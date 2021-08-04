Report: Major update offered on when Victor Oladipo hopes to return to action for Miami Heat

According to a report, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo could return to games as soon as December.

Oladipo agrees to deal with Heat, as Shams said. He hopes to play by late December or January or early February, per associate … Can enter free agency again in 11 months — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 4, 2021

It was just reported that Oladipo and the Heat agreed to a new deal. The fact that he could return before the turn of the calendar year makes the signing even more exciting.

Heat fans didn’t get to see much of Oladipo during the 2020-21 season. He appeared in just four games with the team, and the sample size was too small to get a feel for his fit in Miami.

However, Oladipo’s impressive NBA past suggests that he will be a great contributor for the Heat in the 2021-22 season. The 29-year-old is a two-time All-Star. He averages 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 points per game for his career.

The Heat will have to make do with a star trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry until Oladipo returns from injury.

As long as Oladipo is healthy for the stretch run and postseason, the Heat will have a great chance at getting back to the Eastern Conference Finals.