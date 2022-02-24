Report: Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris both traveling to New York with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat already lay claim to one of the best records in the NBA and the No. 1 seed in the East, and it looks like they could get even more dangerous in the near future.

Both Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris are reportedly traveling with the team as it heads to New York to take on the New York Knicks on Friday.

This seems to be a strong sign that both players are nearing their respective returns for the team.

Morris has been out of the Heat lineup ever since he suffered an injury during a scrap with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic back in November. His absence has lasted much longer than fans initially expected. He’s averaged 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest in 10 games this season.

While his production wasn’t stellar before his injury, his toughness and competitive nature will surely add a punch to the Heat lineup once he returns.

As for Oladipo, he had surgery back in May of 2021 on an injured quadriceps tendon. It seems as though he could be a massive addition for the Heat once he returns.

Oladipo played in just four games last season with Miami before his campaign ended, but he had some moments that hinted at him becoming a major weapon for the team.

In his career, Oladipo has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game so far. If he were to get anywhere near that level of production this season with Miami, the Heat would become even more dangerous than they already are.

The 2021-22 season has been really fun for Heat fans thus far. With this news, it looks like things could get even more exciting in the near future.