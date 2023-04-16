Report: Utah Jazz’s value has increased by 28.5 percent since Dwyane Wade joined team’s ownership group

Two years have passed since Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz franchise.

It was a heartbreaking turn of events for some Heat fans, as they were probably hoping that the retired shooting guard would be a part of Miami’s ownership group one day.

However, Wade seems to be doing a stellar job with the Jazz, and the team has even reportedly seen its value increase significantly since the 13-time NBA All-Star jumped on board.

On this day in 2021, Dwyane Wade bought an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. He said, "If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore! Second act activated." The team's value has increased by 28.5% from $1.75b to $2.25b in just two years. pic.twitter.com/RN8IRdps8g — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 16, 2023

Of course, Wade is hardly the only reason behind Utah’s growth. In addition, plenty of other organizations are also likely experiencing continuous increases in value.

But the fact that the Jazz were able to field a relatively competitive squad this season despite losing stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert might be a testament to how well-run the franchise is.

The 2022 offseason saw Utah at a crossroads after it decided to rebuild by shipping away cornerstones Mitchell and Gobert. While some pundits thought that the Jazz would essentially tank during the 2022-23 season to prepare for the draft lottery, the team defied expectations early in the campaign.

Led by Lauri Markkanen, one of the key pieces brought in via the Mitchell trade package, Utah ranked as high as first place in the West at some points in November. The team eventually slipped in the standings, but some other bright spots emerged, including defensive stalwart Walker Kessler, who was part of the Gobert trade package.

The Jazz ultimately missed out on a spot in the postseason, finishing 12th in the Western Conference. Still, it is clear that the future is bright in Utah.

Because his current team is not participating in the playoffs this season, maybe Wade can give his former squad a boost by rooting for the Heat. Miami has a tough hill to climb if it wants to make a second straight run to the Eastern Conference Finals this year.

As the No. 8 seed, the Heat are up against the Milwaukee Bucks. So, the franchise needs all the support it can get in the following days.