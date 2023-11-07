Miami Heat News

Report: Udonis Haslem to rejoin Miami Heat in front office role

David Akerman
2 Min Read
Udonis Haslem Miami Heat

In a move that just about every Miami Heat fan saw coming, Udonis Haslem is rejoining the franchise after retiring from the NBA earlier this year.

His official title will be vice president of basketball development. In his role, he will help mentor Heat players as well as Sioux Falls Skyforce players. The Skyforce are the Heat’s G League affiliate.

The three-time champion will also represent the Heat organization in the community and in business endeavors.

Haslem spent his entire 20-year career with the Heat after going undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft and spending one season overseas in France.

Despite only playing a total of 65 regular season games since the start of the 2016-17 season, Haslem remained a key part of the roster up until he officially retired. As the Heat’s captain and one of their veteran leaders, he played a big role in motivating the team night in and night out.

Plenty of fans had been wondering what type of role Haslem would take on with the team in his post-playing career. He’s previously expressed interest in becoming part of the Heat’s ownership group. The 43-year-old wants his pursuit to end differently from that of Dwyane Wade, who joined the Utah Jazz ownership group in 2021.

Ahead of the Heat’s regular season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25, Haslem was seen practicing with the team multiple times, though he previously mentioned not wanting to become a coach.

Haslem is the latest former Heat player to join the Heat in a non-playing role. Others include Alonzo Mourning, Wayne Ellington, Caron Butler, Malik Allen and Chris Quinn.

Ellington, Butler, Allen and Quinn are all currently coaches on Erik Spoelstra’s staff.

The Heat are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Monday night. Haslem was surely happy to see his former teammates take home a victory.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By David Akerman
David is a Miami native and University of Maryland graduate with experience in writing, editing and video production. He is a proud contributor of Heat Nation.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Caleb Martin Miami Heat
Miami Heat list 11 players on injury report ahead of Monday matchup vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat News
Kevin Love Miami Heat
Kevin Love’s honest feelings on Haywood Highsmith replacing him in Miami Heat starting lineup
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Miami Heat list 3 players on injury report for Monday matchup vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat News
Carmelo Anthony and Nikola Jokic
Heat guard speaks on George Karl wanting Nuggets to retire Nikola Jokic’s and Carmelo Anthony’s jerseys
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?