Report: Udonis Haslem returns to Miami Heat following tragic passing of father - Heat Nation

Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem is reportedly back with the team after being away for a while due to the death of his father.

Udonis Haslem back practicing with the Heat, after being away from the team since the start of camp following the death of his father. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 10, 2021

The legendary Heat player missed the first day of training camp. Even so, Bam Adebayo made sure that his presence was felt through a heartwarming gesture.

However, the Heat will finally be able to practice with Haslem now that he has returned.

The 41-year-old will not be expected to play much this coming season. He might not even play a single minute.

Last year, Haslem played in just one game when the season was drawing to a close. That appearance ended after a few minutes of action because he got ejected for getting into a physical altercation with Dwight Howard.

Miami has high hopes this season following several offseason acquisitions. After trading for and signing a couple of players with championship pedigree in Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, the Heat certainly have a good chance of making a title run.

Haslem figures to play a key role as one of the team’s leaders and a veteran locker room presence.