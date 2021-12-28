 Report: Udonis Haslem enters health and safety protocols for Miami Heat - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Udonis Haslem enters health and safety protocols for Miami Heat

Report: Udonis Haslem enters health and safety protocols for Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat veteran big man Udonis Haslem has reportedly joined the lengthy list of NBA players who are in health and safety protocols.

Haslem has been a constant presence on the Heat’s roster for almost two decades and was an important asset in helping the franchise capture three NBA titles.

In recent years, Haslem has served as more of a clubhouse presence and only seen action in eight games so far this season. He’s delivered modest statistics, though his leadership will be missed during his absence.

On Tuesday night, the Heat will be facing a Washington Wizards team that will be missing big man Montrezl Harrell due to those same health and safety protocols.

The game against the Wizards will close out a four-game home stand for the Heat prior to the start of a seven-game road trip.

