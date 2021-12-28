- Report: Udonis Haslem enters health and safety protocols for Miami Heat
- Updated: December 28, 2021
Miami Heat veteran big man Udonis Haslem has reportedly joined the lengthy list of NBA players who are in health and safety protocols.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem has entered NBA health-and-safety protocols, joining Kyle Lowry in those protocols for the Heat.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 28, 2021
Haslem has been a constant presence on the Heat’s roster for almost two decades and was an important asset in helping the franchise capture three NBA titles.
In recent years, Haslem has served as more of a clubhouse presence and only seen action in eight games so far this season. He’s delivered modest statistics, though his leadership will be missed during his absence.
On Tuesday night, the Heat will be facing a Washington Wizards team that will be missing big man Montrezl Harrell due to those same health and safety protocols.
The game against the Wizards will close out a four-game home stand for the Heat prior to the start of a seven-game road trip.
