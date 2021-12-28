Report: Washington Wizards lose key big man to health and safety protocols ahead of game vs. Miami Heat

It sounds like the Washington Wizards will be without center Montrezl Harrell when they face the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The big man has reportedly entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell has entered the league's Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He's the seventh player on roster to do so. Wizards play the Heat tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2021

Harrell, who last played for the Wizards on Sunday, is in his first season with the team and his seventh in the NBA. In Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Harrell was ejected from the game after scuffling with Joel Embiid of the Sixers.

The 27-year-old Harrell has come off the bench in all but three of his 33 appearances for the Wizards this season, and he’s averaging 25.4 minutes per contest. During his time on the court, he’s averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

The Heat know what it’s like to lose a key player. They have been forced to deal with injuries to key players in their lineup, including Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Entering Tuesday’s matchup with the Wizards, the Heat have won seven of their last nine games to give them a 21-13 record on the season.

The absence of Harrell could give the Heat a strong opportunity to close out their four-game home stand with a victory. The Heat have won each of their three previous contests, including a 93-83 decision over the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

A win against the Wizards would also provide the Heat momentum for what figures to be a challenging road trip beginning on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Starting later this week, the Heat will play seven consecutive games away from home.