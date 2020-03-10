 Tyler Herro's Latest Social Media Activity Teases That Return May Be on Horizon - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Tyler Herro’s Latest Social Media Activity Teases That Return May Be on Horizon

Tyler Herro’s Latest Social Media Activity Teases That Return May Be on Horizon

Tyler Herro Miami Heat

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has been out of the lineup for quite some time due to injury.

In fact, he hasn’t suited up since he injured his ankle during a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 3.

Luckily, Herro’s recent social media activity seems to indicate that the sharpshooting rookie’s return could be coming soon.

The Heat have certainly missed Herro’s scoring and swagger. In Herro’s absence, the Heat have lost 8 of their last 15 games.

On the season, Herro is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His primary value has been his ability to serve as a primary scoring option on Miami’s second unit.

Though he’s still just 20 years old, Herro has proven to have the confidence of a savvy veteran.

Hopefully, the University of Kentucky product’s recent post on Twitter is indeed an indication that he will soon be ready to go.

With a heated battle for playoff standings already taking place, Miami would certainly benefit from getting back to full strength to close out the 2019-20 regular season.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login