Miami Heat News

Latest on Tyler Herro indicates he’s not close to Miami Heat return at all

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro reportedly will not travel with the Miami Heat on their upcoming road trip, and his timetable to return from a foot injury remains undetermined.

The Heat play consecutive games at the Detroit Pistons on Friday and Sunday before taking a step up in competition with games at the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers next week.

Herro last played on Feb. 23 and has missed the past nine games. He missed 18 consecutive games earlier in the season with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the 36 appearances he’s been able to make this season.

Miami was able to weather the early stages of his most recent injury, winning four of five games, but it has since lost four in a row, including against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. A home loss to the lowly Washington Wizards on Sunday could be considered particularly worrisome as the 110-108 setback was just the Wizards’ 11th victory this season.

The Heat have a 35-30 record and have fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference entering league play Thursday. They are just one game behind the sixth-place 76ers, making that upcoming contest an important one as Miami looks to avoid competing in the play-in round for a second straight season.

Kevin Love also reportedly will not be taking part in the upcoming road trip with the Heat. He last played on Feb. 27 and has missed the past seven games sidelined by a heel bruise. The veteran is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in his 47 games played.

The ailments of Herro and Love are just two of the many injuries the Heat have dealt with this season. Miami has used 21 different players, with 17 different players starting at least one game. Bam Adebayo is the only Heat player to start in more than 46 of their 65 games.

Herro is said to have medial tendinitis in his right foot, so the Heat must weigh bringing him back as soon as they are able to or allow him more time to recover so he can be completely healthy for what they hope is another long playoff run.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Jimmy Butler misses Miami Heat practice ahead of Denver Nuggets game
Miami Heat News
Delon Wright
Miami Heat fans will love Delon Wright’s mindset regarding minimal playing time for team
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler gets real on how much time Miami Heat still have to make improvements
Miami Heat News
Josh Richardson
Josh Richardson’s heartfelt social media post after being declared out for rest of season
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?