Latest on Tyler Herro indicates he’s not close to Miami Heat return at all

Tyler Herro reportedly will not travel with the Miami Heat on their upcoming road trip, and his timetable to return from a foot injury remains undetermined.

Kendall Fuller signing by Dolphins confirmed by league source… Also, Tyler Herro and Kevin Love not traveling on four game road trip for Heat. No timetable for Herro (foot). — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 14, 2024

The Heat play consecutive games at the Detroit Pistons on Friday and Sunday before taking a step up in competition with games at the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers next week.

Herro last played on Feb. 23 and has missed the past nine games. He missed 18 consecutive games earlier in the season with an ankle injury. The 24-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the 36 appearances he’s been able to make this season.

Miami was able to weather the early stages of his most recent injury, winning four of five games, but it has since lost four in a row, including against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. A home loss to the lowly Washington Wizards on Sunday could be considered particularly worrisome as the 110-108 setback was just the Wizards’ 11th victory this season.

The Heat have a 35-30 record and have fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference entering league play Thursday. They are just one game behind the sixth-place 76ers, making that upcoming contest an important one as Miami looks to avoid competing in the play-in round for a second straight season.

Kevin Love also reportedly will not be taking part in the upcoming road trip with the Heat. He last played on Feb. 27 and has missed the past seven games sidelined by a heel bruise. The veteran is averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest in his 47 games played.

The ailments of Herro and Love are just two of the many injuries the Heat have dealt with this season. Miami has used 21 different players, with 17 different players starting at least one game. Bam Adebayo is the only Heat player to start in more than 46 of their 65 games.

Herro is said to have medial tendinitis in his right foot, so the Heat must weigh bringing him back as soon as they are able to or allow him more time to recover so he can be completely healthy for what they hope is another long playoff run.