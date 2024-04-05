Terry Rozier and Erik Spoelstra update guard’s status after knee injury suffered vs. 76ers

Miami Heat player Terry Rozier along with head coach Erik Spoelstra provided updates on the knee injury that the guard sustained in the team’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Regarding Rozier limping off late, Spo said: "He banged knees. We will have to see how he feels when we get on to Houston. He said he feels fine. We don't want to take anyone at their word… He's tough. Hit that big three down the stretch." Heat at Houston tomorrow — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 5, 2024

Rozier seemingly wasn’t too worried about his injury but expressed disappointment that the Heat weren’t able to earn a victory.

Terry Rozier said he’s OK after getting hurt late. Called the loss “devastating” but then said “we got to move past it, get on to tomorrow night.” — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 5, 2024

The Heat saw their winning streak of three games get snapped by the 76ers. Miami had no answer for Philadelphia’s dynamic duo of Joel Embiid — who just recently made his return to the floor for the 76ers after being sidelined for an extended period of time — and Tyrese Maxey.

The former finished with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists, while the latter ended up with 37 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists while shooting 15-of-26 from the field and 5-of-14 from 3-point range.

Rozier managed to drop a team-high 22 points for the Heat. Jimmy Butler was the lone other player on Miami to finish with 20 points or more.

The 30-year-old guard got off to a slow start to his Heat career from an offensive standpoint but went on a solid run in the month of March. He averaged 18.1 points per game on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

Miami’s defeat on Thursday bumped the team down to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference at 42-34 with six games left to play on its regular-season schedule. It’s worth noting that if the Heat can finish the 2023-24 regular season as a top-six seed, they will be able to forgo the play-in tournament entirely.

The team’s next regular-season game will be against the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Not too long ago, the Rockets were riding an 11-game winning streak. But since then, Houston has lost each of its past three contests and fell to the Golden State Warriors by 23 points on Thursday.

Here’s to hoping that Rozier won’t miss any time for the Heat, as he is such an important part of Miami’s offensive attack.