Report: Scott Foster to lead NBA’s officiating crew for Game 7 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics

The NBA has announced its officials for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, including multiple referees who are very familiar with pressure-packed games just like this one.

Scott Foster, Tony Brothers and John Goble are tonight’s referees for Game 7. Foster also had Game 7 of Heat-Celtics last season. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 29, 2023

Scott Foster also was an official when the Celtics defeated the Heat to win the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Boston won that game at Miami 100-96.

Miami is trying to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to lose a best-of-seven series after winning the first three games. Only three other teams have been forced to play a Game 7 after taking a 3-0 lead.

Game 6 was the most memorable of this series to date, with Derrick White giving the Celtics a thrilling 104-103 win on a buzzer-beating putback. It came after Jimmy Butler made three free throws to give the Heat a one-point lead with just a few seconds left.

Following that game, the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report revealed that two incorrect calls disadvantaged Boston late in the contest. The first was an uncalled lane violation by Heat forward Caleb Martin on a free-throw attempt by Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. The other was an uncalled foul by Heat guard Gabe Vincent on a shot attempt by Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Miami, the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the series and had a chance to wrap up the conference title at home in Game 4 but lost. The Heat then lost Game 5 at Boston and now return there for Game 7.

The Heat have a lot more on the line other than simply trying to reach the NBA Finals. NBA analyst Eddie Johnson said that Heat culture will be “eviscerated” if the historic collapse becomes complete.

The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals will advance to the NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets, who completed a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals last Monday.

Vincent is questionable for Game 7 after playing more than 41 minutes in Game 6. He injured his ankle in Game 4 and was unable to play in Game 5.