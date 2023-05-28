Miami Heat release injury report ahead of do-or-die Game 7 vs. Boston Celtics

Gabe Vincent is again listed as questionable for the Miami Heat ahead of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Monday.

Heat injury report for Monday at Boston:

Bam Adebayo, Available, Right Shoulder; Discomfort

Cody Zeller, Available, Nasal; Fracture

Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Left Ankle; Sprain

Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Surgery

Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Surgery — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 28, 2023

Vincent, who has an injured ankle, was deemed questionable heading into Game 6 but was able to play in Miami’s heartbreaking 104-103 loss. The point guard started and played a little more than 41 minutes, scoring 15 points and grabbing four rebounds.

Vincent was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and was unable to play in Game 5. The Heat also lost both of those games after winning the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

Heat center Bam Adebayo will be available for Monday’s contest. Adebayo scored 11 points and had 13 rebounds playing more than 45 minutes in Game 6.

The Heat haven’t afforded Vincent any chance to get some rest for that injured ankle by failing to clinch this series three times. Miami is on the brink of becoming the first NBA team to lose a best-of-seven series after taking a 3-0 lead.

The Heat rallied in the fourth quarter of Game 6 and took a one-point lead on three free throws by Jimmy Butler with 3.0 seconds left. The Celtics were able to win the game on Derrick White’s buzzer-beating putback off a missed shot by Marcus Smart.

The Celtics continue to express confidence that they are on their way to winning the series, especially with Game 7 at Boston. But the Heat have responded throughout these playoffs as a No. 8 seed and remain capable of surprising again.

Having Vincent at something close to full strength would certainly go a long way in helping Miami’s attempt to secure a spot in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets have been waiting to learn their opponent since completing their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals on Monday.

Tyler Herro also remains out for Miami. The guard recently had a brace removed after having surgery on a broken hand but he is not yet able to return to game action.