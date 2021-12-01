 Report: NBA announces punishment for Miami Heat for their acquisition of Kyle Lowry - Heat Nation
Kyle Lowry Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

According to a report, the NBA will strip the Miami Heat of their next available second-round draft pick.

The decision is a result of the league’s findings in a tampering investigation regarding the Heat’s acquisition of Kyle Lowry.

It sounds like the Heat cooperated in the league’s investigation.

The Heat took to Twitter to make their stance clear on the outcome.

While the Heat are obviously unhappy about losing a draft pick, they’re certainly thrilled with the impact Lowry has made so far in the 2021-22 season.

If Lowry ends up leading Miami to an NBA title, this whole matter will obviously be an afterthought.

The Heat are 13-8 on the season and have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this year.

