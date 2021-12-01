According to a report, the NBA will strip the Miami Heat of their next available second-round draft pick.

The decision is a result of the league’s findings in a tampering investigation regarding the Heat’s acquisition of Kyle Lowry.

It sounds like the Heat cooperated in the league’s investigation.

The league told teams in a memo that both the Bulls and Heat "fully cooperated with the investigations" and that was taken into account when doling out the penalties. https://t.co/Uc7PCuqN1t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

The Heat took to Twitter to make their stance clear on the outcome.

While the Heat are obviously unhappy about losing a draft pick, they’re certainly thrilled with the impact Lowry has made so far in the 2021-22 season.

If Lowry ends up leading Miami to an NBA title, this whole matter will obviously be an afterthought.

The Heat are 13-8 on the season and have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this year.