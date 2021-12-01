- Report: NBA announces punishment for Miami Heat for their acquisition of Kyle Lowry
- Erik Spoelstra reveals how Kyle Lowry is similar to Hall of Fame point guards
- Udonis Haslem’s hilarious reaction to life-changing development regarding world’s 1st living robots
- Video: Nikola Jokic seen partying in Miami with brothers after win vs. Heat
- Report: Nikola Jokic’s brothers still planning to attend Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets rematch tonight
- Video: Meyers Leonard and his wife appear to make huge life announcement
- Miami Heat insider breaks down when Goran Dragic could rejoin team after parting ways with Toronto Raptors
- Nikola Jokic’s status revealed for highly anticipated Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets rematch
- NBA announces punishment for Dewayne Dedmon for his strange incident vs. Chicago Bulls
- Udonis Haslem sends warning to Nikola Jokic’s brothers: ‘They better stay in line and don’t come down there and start trouble’
Report: NBA announces punishment for Miami Heat for their acquisition of Kyle Lowry
- Updated: December 1, 2021
According to a report, the NBA will strip the Miami Heat of their next available second-round draft pick.
The decision is a result of the league’s findings in a tampering investigation regarding the Heat’s acquisition of Kyle Lowry.
It sounds like the Heat cooperated in the league’s investigation.
The league told teams in a memo that both the Bulls and Heat "fully cooperated with the investigations" and that was taken into account when doling out the penalties. https://t.co/Uc7PCuqN1t
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021
The Heat took to Twitter to make their stance clear on the outcome.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021
While the Heat are obviously unhappy about losing a draft pick, they’re certainly thrilled with the impact Lowry has made so far in the 2021-22 season.
If Lowry ends up leading Miami to an NBA title, this whole matter will obviously be an afterthought.
The Heat are 13-8 on the season and have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference so far this year.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login