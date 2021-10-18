Report: NBA continuing to investigate possible tampering by Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deal

NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league’s tampering investigation into the Miami Heat is still ongoing.

Miami agreed to a sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry at the onset of free agency this offseason, and it prompted the league to look into the deal to see how it was done so quickly.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the tampering investigations into sign-and-trades completed by Miami (Kyle Lowry) and Chicago (Lonzo Ball) are "ongoing." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 18, 2021

The Chicago Bulls are also under investigation for the same reason, as the team struck a sign-and-trade deal for Lonzo Ball right into the official opening of free agency.

The punishment for the Heat if they are found guilty has not been disclosed.

Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa were sent to the Toronto Raptors in the deal to bring Lowry to Miami.

The Heat are hoping that Lowry can help put the team over the top in the Eastern Conference after a first-round playoff exit last season.

Last season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.

The 35-year-old has an impressive resume, as he is a six-time All-Star and won an NBA title in 2019.