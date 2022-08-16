Report: Miami Heat to host Chicago Bulls to open up regular season

Earlier on Tuesday, a couple of big games on the Miami Heat’s 2022-23 regular season schedule were revealed, and now another big game has been reported as well.

The Heat’s opening game of the regular season will be an Oct. 19 matchup against the Chicago Bulls in South Florida.

Confirmed: The #Bulls will open the 2022-23 season on October 19th at Miami. The home opener will be October 22nd on a Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. #TakeThat — David Kaplan (@thekapman) August 16, 2022

The game will feature two teams that advanced to the playoffs last season, though the Heat and Bulls experienced very different levels of success in the Eastern Conference bracket last season.

While the Heat managed to advance all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Bulls failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs. They were unfortunate enough to run into the then-defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

They were bounced 4-1 in that matchup.

Despite the differences in how their 2021-22 seasons ended, the Heat and Bulls enter the 2022-23 campaign with similar reputations. Both teams are seen as likely playoff teams, but they are not really considered to be challengers for the title.

Though both rosters are quite talented, there is a definite disparity between teams with good rosters and teams with great rosters in the East. Right now, the perceived favorites in the conference seem to be the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Bucks.

Of course, both the Heat and Bulls will look to prove their doubters wrong and make it clear that they belong in the upper echelon of the league in the upcoming season.

That journey will start with the exciting matchup in Miami at FTX Arena.