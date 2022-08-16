NBA insider reveals dates for 2 big matchups for Miami Heat during 2022-23 regular season

Though the 2022-23 NBA regular season is still quite a ways away from tipping off, information about big-ticket games and highly anticipated matchups is starting to trickle out.

On Tuesday, a report detailed a bit of information about some upcoming games that Miami Heat fans will surely want to circle on their calendars.

One is a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Boston Celtics just days after the start of the regular season, and the other is a Martin Luther King Jr. Day battle between the Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

Two more notable early-season games on 2022-23 NBA schedule, sources say: – Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo open the year on road vs. 76ers, Oct. 20

– Celtics at Heat on Oct. 21 in rematch of the Eastern Conference finals https://t.co/pJU7gGf0Jk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2022

Both games are exciting, but the first game will likely garner a bit more attention from Heat fans. After all, it was the Celtics that killed the Heat’s hope of winning a title last season.

The Celtics will also surely enter the 2022-23 regular season as one of the perceived title favorites in the league. The Heat will likely be on the outside looking in unless they are able to make a blockbuster trade prior to the regular season.

Still, the Heat are no strangers to being overlooked by the national media.

They were seen as major underdogs in the East when they advanced to the 2020 NBA Finals, and they weren’t given the respect that they deserved on their way to a highly competitive Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Surely, that level of disrespect will only inspire the players on the team to work that much harder and train that much more this offseason in preparation for the upcoming campaign.