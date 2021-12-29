- Report: Miami Heat signing big man from San Antonio Spurs’ G League affiliate to 10-day deal
Report: Miami Heat signing big man from San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate to 10-day deal
With the Miami Heat extremely shorthanded at the moment, the team is reportedly signing Aric Holman to a 10-day deal for some roster help.
The Miami Heat are signing C Aric Holman of the G-League Austin Spurs to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. His best attribute today? Driving distance. He's on his way to San Antonio to meet the Heat and help them have 8 active players to avoid a postponement vs. Spurs.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021
Holman has appeared in 14 games at the G League level this season, and he has started four of them. Before signing this deal with Miami, he was averaging 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Holman would surely love nothing more than to prove that he belongs at the NBA level. He’ll look to make the most of his opportunity with the Heat.
Given the number of players Miami has sidelined, it seems possible that Holman could get some legitimate playing time. It’ll be interesting to see if he can rise to the occasion and give the Heat some quality minutes.
