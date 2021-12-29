- Report: Miami Heat lose 3 more players to health and safety protocols
Report: Miami Heat lose 3 more players to health and safety protocols
- Updated: December 29, 2021
According to a report, the Miami Heat are losing multiple players to health and safety protocols.
It sounds like P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent and Zylan Cheatham are all going to be sidelined.
Zylan Cheatham, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent join Kyle Lowry, Udonis Haslem and Max Strus in protocols.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 29, 2021
It’s another tough development for the Heat, who are starting to deal with an alarming number of virus-related issues.
Miami will face the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Wednesday. That’s a game that Heat fans would usually feel pretty good about, but given how shorthanded the squad is, anything could happen.
Miami will look to extend its four-game win streak despite the fact that a handful of players seemingly won’t be able to suit up. The Heat are 22-13 on the season, which is the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference.
