- Report: Miami Heat sign promising big man to fill final roster spot for rest of season
- Report: Victor Oladipo could miss entire 2021-22 season after quadriceps surgery
- Report: Luxury watch brand announces exciting new partnership with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler
- Bam Adebayo’s NSFW reaction to Udonis Haslem getting ejected after altercation with Dwight Howard
- Udonis Haslem’s hilarious comments after getting ejected: ‘I was planning on talking way more s–t’
- Video: Udonis Haslem gets ejected after getting into physical altercation with Dwight Howard
- Report: Miami Heat update Jimmy Butler’s status for crucial game vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Goran Dragic explains what Miami Heat backcourt must do now with Victor Oladipo out for season
- Miami Heat news: Victor Oladipo to have season-ending surgery
- Duncan Robinson celebrates Tyler Herro’s triumphant return to being ‘killer’ for Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat sign promising big man to fill final roster spot for rest of season
- Updated: May 14, 2021
On Friday, the Miami Heat announced that they signed promising center Ӧmer Yurtseven.
The addition fulfills the team’s final spot ahead of the 2021 postseason.
Heat fills its 15th and final roster spot by signing center Ӧmer Yurtseven, who appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.36 blocks.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 14, 2021
Yurtseven, 22, played for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season.
The big man collected 15.2 points, 9.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game this season. In addition, he shot 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range in 14 contest for the Blue.
Of course, the Heat’s development signings are usually auspicious additions as the franchise has one of the best programs in the league. The Heat bolstered guards Duncan Robinson’s and Kendrick Nunn’s careers in recent years despite them both being undrafted.
The Heat are in the midst of their last leg of the 2020-21 regular season. The team holds a 39-31 record and is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login