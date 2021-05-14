On Friday, the Miami Heat announced that they signed promising center Ӧmer Yurtseven.

The addition fulfills the team’s final spot ahead of the 2021 postseason.

Heat fills its 15th and final roster spot by signing center Ӧmer Yurtseven, who appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.36 blocks. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 14, 2021

Yurtseven, 22, played for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season.

The big man collected 15.2 points, 9.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game this season. In addition, he shot 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range in 14 contest for the Blue.

Of course, the Heat’s development signings are usually auspicious additions as the franchise has one of the best programs in the league. The Heat bolstered guards Duncan Robinson’s and Kendrick Nunn’s careers in recent years despite them both being undrafted.

The Heat are in the midst of their last leg of the 2020-21 regular season. The team holds a 39-31 record and is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.