On Friday, the Miami Heat announced that they signed promising center Ӧmer Yurtseven.

The addition fulfills the team’s final spot ahead of the 2021 postseason.

Yurtseven, 22, played for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League this season.

The big man collected 15.2 points, 9.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game this season. In addition, he shot 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range in 14 contest for the Blue.

Of course, the Heat’s development signings are usually auspicious additions as the franchise has one of the best programs in the league. The Heat bolstered guards Duncan Robinson’s and Kendrick Nunn’s careers in recent years despite them both being undrafted.

The Heat are in the midst of their last leg of the 2020-21 regular season. The team holds a 39-31 record and is the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

