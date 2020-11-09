 Report: Miami Heat's Micky Arison to be part of NBA's star-studded Social Justice Coalition Board - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Miami Heat’s Micky Arison to be part of NBA’s star-studded Social Justice Coalition Board

Report: Miami Heat’s Micky Arison to be part of NBA’s star-studded Social Justice Coalition Board

Micky Arison and Madeleine Arison

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison will be one of the members of the NBA’s newly created Social Justice Coalition Board, which was developed in the aftermath of this past summer’s racial turmoil in the United States.

The coalition of players, coaches and team owners will be largely focused on topics such as increasing access to voting, addressing key public concerns and pushing for police and criminal justice reform.

With regard to the issue of voting, last week’s presidential election offered the first tangible evidence of the potential of the coalition. A number of NBA arenas were used as polling places in key battleground states.

The agreement between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association was reached in late August after players refused to play after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wis. police officer.

The shooting had been the latest in a string of horrific incidents between police and Black Americans.

Hopefully, the coalition will continue to promote positive change and racial equality within the United States.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login