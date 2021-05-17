With the Miami Heat hoping for another deep playoff run, the team has announced that capacity for first-round playoff games will increase by 15 percent to 8,600 fans.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel provided information on the Heat home games against the Milwaukee Bucks, with that series getting underway this weekend in Milwaukee.

“The Miami Heat announced Monday that the attendance limit for their first-round playoff series will be increased to 8,600, up from the 5,700 allowed for home games at the end of the regular season,” Winderman wrote. “The larger total represents 44-percent capacity at the 19,600-seat facility, up from the 29-percent capacity previously allowed amid pandemic protocols. “Attendance limits are set in consultation with the NBA. “The Heat will continue to requite masks for fans in attendance and will continue to encourage social distancing. The team is evaluation other policies, including whether consumption of concession items will be allowed within seating areas.”

While the 44 percent capacity limit for the games at home games won’t come close to reaching the atmosphere of a sellout crowd, it’s a drastic change from last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams.

That took place inside the bubble in Orlando, Fla., a place where the Heat played before no fans but put together an inspiring postseason run before coming up short in the NBA Finals.

They’ll look to build upon that level of success this postseason.