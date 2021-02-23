 Report: Miami Heat granted sizable disabled player exception due to Meyers Leonard's season-ending injury - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat have been granted a disabled player exception worth $4.7 million for the season-ending injury of big man Meyers Leonard.

Leonard, 28, is out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury.

The veteran’s time in Miami may be poised to end after this season. Leonard has $9.4 million in the form of a team option attached to his contract next season.

Leonard could prove to be a valuable trade chip this season, according to recent reports.

Leonard appears to have a strong desire to stay in Miami despite his uncertain future. As a matter of fact, he recently bought a beautiful mansion in South Florida.

The Heat hold a 14-17 record.

