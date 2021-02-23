- Report: Miami Heat granted sizable disabled player exception due to Meyers Leonard’s season-ending injury
Report: Miami Heat granted sizable disabled player exception due to Meyers Leonard’s season-ending injury
- Updated: February 23, 2021
The Miami Heat have been granted a disabled player exception worth $4.7 million for the season-ending injury of big man Meyers Leonard.
The Heat have been granted a disabled player exception worth $4.7M for the season-ending loss of Meyers Leonard, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Miami has until April 19 to use the DPE.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021
Leonard, 28, is out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury.
The veteran’s time in Miami may be poised to end after this season. Leonard has $9.4 million in the form of a team option attached to his contract next season.
Leonard could prove to be a valuable trade chip this season, according to recent reports.
Leonard appears to have a strong desire to stay in Miami despite his uncertain future. As a matter of fact, he recently bought a beautiful mansion in South Florida.
The Heat hold a 14-17 record.
