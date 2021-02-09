While injured Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is out for the rest of this season, he and his wife Elle have embraced life in South Florida by purchasing a mansion in the Bay Point neighborhood of Miami for $7.78 million.

The seven-room, 8.5-bathroom mansion was built in 1996 and has other key features such as marble floors, a dock with a boat lift and a pool.

Meyers Leonard’s new home sits on 18,847 square feet of property and sits along a canal that finds its way to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Earlier this month, Meyers Leonard’s injury-plagued 2020-21 season came to an end when he decided to undergo shoulder surgery to address an issue that limited him to just three games.

Prior to the start of this season, Meyers Leonard signed a one-year deal that’s paying him $9.4 million this season, with a team option next year for $10.15 million.

Though there’s currently no indication that the Heat will trade Meyers Leonard or not pick up his option for next season, that possibility does exist. If that does occur, his new mansion may have to serve as an offseason home.