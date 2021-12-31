Report: Miami Heat bring back another familiar face amidst roster depletion

Another familiar face is returning for the Miami Heat with forward Chris Silva joining to help the depleted roster.

The Heat is expected to bring back another familiar face. Chris Silva is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Heat ahead of tonight's game vs. Rockets, according to league sources. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 31, 2021

Silva played with the Heat in both the 2019-20 season and 2020-21 season for limited stints. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Heat in his first season with the team.

He saw limited time for the Minnesota Timberwolves in one game this season. He has averaged 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game for his career.

Silva will help provide some depth down in the post for Miami with Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris and Udonis Haslem all still sidelined. Adebayo has been out since early December after having surgery on his thumb.

Silva joins Aric Holman, Nik Stauskas and Mario Chalmers as new signings joining the Heat recently to help with the roster depleted by injuries and health and safety protocols.

Chalmers played eight seasons with Miami from 2008 to 2015. He was a member of two championship teams while with the Heat. He has averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for his career.

Miami’s game earlier this week against the San Antonio Spurs was postponed with Miami’s roster depleted. Despite their roster struggles, the Heat have won eight of their last 10 games heading into 2022.

Miami is scheduled to face off against the Houston Rockets on Friday in the first of a six game road trip. The Heat will be back in action on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.