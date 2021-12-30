Report: Mario Chalmers to get 2nd chance with Miami Heat on 10-day deal - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat reportedly are signing veteran guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract.

Chalmers will return to the franchise that he began his NBA career with during the 2008-09 season.

Chalmers, who won two NBA titles during his time in Miami, will provide the Heat with some depth at the guard position with Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent among the players in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The former University of Kansas star was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chalmers was traded to Miami and spent over seven seasons with the Heat before he was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Chalmers hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, but clearly the Heat believe that he is ready to contribute to the team while others are out in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

For his career, Chalmers averages 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The veteran’s familiarity with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the organization should help him fit in right away on his 10-day deal.

While Chalmers hasn’t played in the NBA in a few seasons, he did play 21.5 minutes per game for the Grizzlies in the 2017-18 campaign and averaged 7.7 points per game.

The Heat will take on the Houston Rockets on Friday. It is possible that Chalmers makes his return to the Miami lineup in that matchup.