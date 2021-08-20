Report: Miami Heat announce they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The Miami Heat have announced that all team employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of September.

Heat announce that all employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 1. Exceptions will be made for those in the process of being vaccinated at that time (waiting for second dose) or those who have obtained exemptions for religious reasons. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 20, 2021

One interesting thing to note is that the organization is willing to make exceptions for employees who have religious objections to getting the shot.

With COVID-19 cases rising in many states, a lot of professional sports organizations are taking a similar initiative. In addition to requiring that all employees are vaccinated, some organizations are requiring that all fans attending games be vaccinated.

On top of the health benefits that come with getting vaccinated, it’s clear that the Heat don’t want virus issues to derail their 2021-22 campaign. With so much potential for an outstanding season, that makes a lot of sense.

The team has assembled an extremely well-rounded roster this offseason, and it looks like Miami could contend for a title in the upcoming campaign. The Heat are searching for their first NBA championship since the 2012-13 season.