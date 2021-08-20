- Report: Miami Heat announce they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
- Report: Victor Oladipo ‘healing beautifully’ from quad surgery, could be cleared by November
- Report: Ray Allen to embark on exciting new career path
- Jimmy Butler hung phone up on agent when told he landed on All-NBA team
- Jimmy Butler’s agent explains how star stunned him 8 minutes into first meeting with Miami Heat
- Executives and scouts vote Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat as best move of NBA offseason
- Report: Soccer star Paul Pogba in fantastic preseason shape after conditioning sessions with Miami Heat staff
- Video: Tyler Herro’s incredible gesture for students going back to school will warm your heart
- Jimmy Butler faces major disrespect in MVP odds for 2021-22 NBA season
- Duncan Robinson joins elite group of 3-point shooters with NBA 2K22 rating
Report: Miami Heat announce they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
- Updated: August 20, 2021
The Miami Heat have announced that all team employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the beginning of September.
Heat announce that all employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 1. Exceptions will be made for those in the process of being vaccinated at that time (waiting for second dose) or those who have obtained exemptions for religious reasons.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 20, 2021
One interesting thing to note is that the organization is willing to make exceptions for employees who have religious objections to getting the shot.
With COVID-19 cases rising in many states, a lot of professional sports organizations are taking a similar initiative. In addition to requiring that all employees are vaccinated, some organizations are requiring that all fans attending games be vaccinated.
On top of the health benefits that come with getting vaccinated, it’s clear that the Heat don’t want virus issues to derail their 2021-22 campaign. With so much potential for an outstanding season, that makes a lot of sense.
The team has assembled an extremely well-rounded roster this offseason, and it looks like Miami could contend for a title in the upcoming campaign. The Heat are searching for their first NBA championship since the 2012-13 season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login