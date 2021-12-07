The Miami Heat have struggled lately with Bam Adebayo on the shelf.

Fortunately, it sounds like the star big man’s thumb surgery went well. He’s expected to be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks and a maximum of six.

INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb, performed by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 7, 2021

The Heat will have to find a way to grind out some wins until Adebayo returns, but it’ll certainly be easier for the team to keep its spirits high with the knowledge that the 24-year-old star will be back on the floor at some point.

This season, Adebayo is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. When healthy, he has been a vital part of Miami’s success, and the Heat are simply not the same team without him.

Once he gets back on the floor, he’ll hope to pick up where he left off prior to the setback. The one-time All-Star is trying to win his first NBA title, and he’ll need to steer clear of any other injuries in order to have a chance at accomplishing that goal this season.