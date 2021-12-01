 Miami Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Miami Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb

Miami Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb

Bam Adebayo Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In an unfortunate development, the Miami Heat have suffered a big blow.

Star big man Bam Adebayo will require surgery on his right thumb.

It remains to be seen how long exactly Adebayo will be on the shelf, but it sounds like six weeks might be a reasonable expectation.

No matter how long Adebayo is sidelined, this is certainly a big hit for the Heat.

The 24-year-old is in his fifth season at the NBA level, and it had been a good one for him up until this injury development. Over 18 games, he has averaged 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

Miami will have to find a way to stay afloat without Adebayo until he’s able to return. The team will have no choice but to look elsewhere for his production.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login