Miami Heat news: Bam Adebayo to undergo surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb
- Updated: December 1, 2021
In an unfortunate development, the Miami Heat have suffered a big blow.
Star big man Bam Adebayo will require surgery on his right thumb.
INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo suffered a torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament in his right thumb during Monday's game vs Denver and will undergo surgery this weekend.
A timetable on his return will be provided post-surgery.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 1, 2021
It remains to be seen how long exactly Adebayo will be on the shelf, but it sounds like six weeks might be a reasonable expectation.
Expectation is 6 weeks, but they won’t know until after surgery this weekend. https://t.co/l3vZVA6YxA
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 1, 2021
No matter how long Adebayo is sidelined, this is certainly a big hit for the Heat.
The 24-year-old is in his fifth season at the NBA level, and it had been a good one for him up until this injury development. Over 18 games, he has averaged 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.
Miami will have to find a way to stay afloat without Adebayo until he’s able to return. The team will have no choice but to look elsewhere for his production.
