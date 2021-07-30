Report: Miami Heat agree to sign plethora of undrafted players

Although the Miami Heat didn’t have any picks in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, they found a way to still add talent by the end of the night.

The team agreed to sign a handful of undrafted players following the draft.

The Miami Heat have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Micah Potter (Wisconsin), a league source told @HoopsHype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 30, 2021

Undrafted LSU guard Javonte Smart has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

South Carolina guard AJ Lawson has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Undrafted TCU guard RJ Nembhard has agreed to a deal with the Miami Heat, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Dru Smith (@MizzouHoops) has agreed to play summer league for the Miami Heat, per source. Full tracker of all UDFA signings: https://t.co/JIkF3HaAi2 — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) July 30, 2021

One of the players, DeJon Jarreau of the University of Houston, seemed to confirm his own signing.

All of these players will likely be part of the Heat’s Summer League roster as they all look to solidify their spots in the league.

The Heat also added guard D.J. Stewart to their Summer League squad.

The 22-year-old Stewart averaged 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mississippi State Bulldogs last season.

Although the Heat didn’t make any picks on Thursday night, they will maximize their undrafted haul. After all, the Heat have an unparalleled developmental program.

The organization is well-known for turning undrafted guys into solid NBA players. The Heat have done it recently with Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Johnson.

The Heat concluded the 2020-21 campaign with a 40-32 record.