The Miami Heat are adding guard D.J. Stewart to their Summer League squad.

Stewart, 22, collected 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mississippi State Bulldogs last season.

The Heat did not make any selections during the 2021 NBA Draft.

Of course, the Heat don’t need draft picks to develop talent. The franchise has a penchant for turning undrafted and overlooked guys into serious talents.

As a matter of fact, they did it in recent years with undrafted guards Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson. Both players could earn huge money this offseason.

The Heat were knocked out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is looking to refine its roster as it attempts to get back to the promised land.