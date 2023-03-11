Report: Kyle Lowry on track to return for Miami Heat in Saturday’s game vs. Orlando Magic

The Miami Heat are expected to get back veteran guard Kyle Lowry for their Saturday night matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald noted that Lowry traveled with the team to Orlando, with the official notice of Lowry’s status likely to come when the Heat issue an updated injury report on Saturday afternoon.

“Lowry, who has missed the last 15 games because of left knee soreness, traveled with the Heat to Orlando and is expected to make his return in Saturday night’s matchup against the Magic at Amway Center,” wrote Chiang. “The Heat will issue its updated injury report with Lowry’s status for the game on Saturday afternoon after Friday night’s 119-115 comeback home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to kick off the back-to-back set.”

Out since playing in the Heat’s game on Feb. 2, the 36-year-old Lowry is hoping to finish the regular season with better numbers than he’s delivered so far this season.

In 44 games, Lowry has averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. The scoring and assists averages are lower than his performance last season, his first as a member of the Heat.

Lowry’s absence from the court because of left knee trouble has been a continuing issue for most of this season. While not missing as many games as this current stretch, Lowry missed a combined six games in December and January and has required consistent treatment for the issue.

One of the reasons why Lowry’s return could serve as a boost for the Heat is because his presence on the court has meant fewer turnovers for the team.

In place of the absent Lowry, the Heat have been starting Gabe Vincent. However, Vincent’s numbers have been lower than what Lowry had been delivering, which could explain why the Heat compiled a 7-8 record during Lowry’s most recent absence.

Of course, the Heat have struggled all season to get back to their success of last year, when they reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Lowry’s injury has been just one of many for the Heat, who have a 36-32 record after Friday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Along with Lowry, the Heat are undoubtedly hoping that another veteran guard can help them make a deep run once the postseason gets underway.

That player is Victor Oladipo, whose sparkling career has been sidetracked by injuries. Oladipo has shown flashes of his past skills, most recently on Monday night in a 22-point effort during the Heat’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Getting Lowry back has the potential to inject some new life into the Heat’s season and could change where they end up when the playoffs get underway next month.