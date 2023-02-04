Kyle Lowry’s latest update on his knee raises concerns about how long he’ll be out

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry revealed that he is not sure how long he will be out of the team’s lineup with knee soreness.

Lowry, at shootaround here in Milwaukee, said he's not sure how long he will be out with knee soreness. Will see a doctor when returns to Miami. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2023

Lowry was ruled out for the team’s upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the injury is one that he’s been dealing with throughout the 2022-23 season.

Kyle Lowry was added to the injury report last night. Lowry is listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks because of left knee soreness. Lowry’s left knee has been an in issue that has required treatment and forced him to miss some time in December, January and now February. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 4, 2023

The Heat are going to need to lean on guard Gabe Vincent to handle the point guard duties in Lowry’s absence. Vincent has played well this season, posting career-highs in points (9.3) and rebounds (2.2) per game while also averaging 2.6 assists per night.

Despite starting just five games this season, Vincent is more than capable of handling an increased role in Lowry’s absence. Last season, he started 27 games for Miami.

The Heat certainly hope that this isn’t going to be a long-term issue for Lowry, as the veteran guard is an important part of the team’s rotation.

With the trade deadline coming up on Feb. 9, the Heat may look to add another guard if Lowry’s injury turns out to be a more serious issue.

This season, Lowry is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

The six-time All-Star has taken a bit of a step back since joining the Heat after several strong seasons with the Toronto Raptors. However, the Heat still made the Eastern Conference Finals last season and are in the playoff hunt in the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami currently holds the No. 6 seed in the East with a 29-24 record.

Injuries have really hurt the Heat this season. Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler and others have all missed time due to different injuries.

That’s made it hard for the Heat to sustain consistent success, but they are still within striking distance of a solid seed in the East, sitting just three games behind the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 4 spot.

Lowry’s knee ailment may also make it tougher for the Heat to move him at the trade deadline if they’ve had any serious thoughts about doing so.

For now, Heat fans have to hope that Lowry will be able to get healthy enough to return soon and help the team in the stretch run of the 2022-23 season.