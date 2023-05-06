Report: Jimmy Butler set to return for Game 3 vs. New York Knicks as Miami Heat release injury updates

The Miami Heat have an important battle coming up on Saturday afternoon against the New York Knicks. The second-round series between the teams is tied at one game apiece, with Game 3 set to take place in South Florida.

Miami released some injury updates ahead of the contest.

Jimmy Butler is set to make his return from an ankle injury he suffered in the first game of the series. The six-time All-Star missed the second game while recovering from the ailment, but it seems like things went well enough during pregame for him to suit up on Saturday.

Miami star Jimmy Butler has been cleared to return today vs. Knicks in Game 3. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2023

Butler has arguably been the league’s best player throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs, averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game on 58.5 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

He was integral to the Heat toppling the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, putting on an incredible 56-point show in Game 4 that had the NBA world amazed.

Before Butler was deemed available to play on Saturday, it was also revealed that Caleb Martin will suit up.

Heat say Caleb Martin (back) is available, Jimmy Butler (ankle) still questionable for today's 3:30 p.m. game vs. Knicks at Kaseya Center. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 6, 2023

It’s good to know that Martin will be available for the contest, as he has been crucial to the team’s success so far this postseason. The 27-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while knocking down 56.6 percent of his shots from the field and 41.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in seven playoff games.

He’s had another solid season for the Heat after re-signing with the franchise on a three-year deal worth just under $21 million in the offseason.

Miami took the series opener in New York but was unable to overcome Butler’s absence in Game 2, losing the game despite strong performances from players like Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Martin.

By stealing Game 1 on the road, the Heat took home-court advantage away from the Knicks. They’ll need their fans to be ready to rock on Saturday afternoon during Game 3 and Monday night during Game 4 to give the team a big boost.

Role players like Duncan Robinson, who has seen a small uptick in playing time in the playoffs, could feed off the energy from the home crowd.

After the two games in Miami, the series will head back to New York for Game 5 on Wednesday night.